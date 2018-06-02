Marceano Narine: Photographer on a journey to become the best

For many, receiving a dismissal letter from one’s place of employment would cast instant doubts of their next move. But for 23-year-old Marceano Narine, receiving what some might term ‘that dreaded letter’ marked the beginning of something better, in his eyes something great.

The Scene sat down with the young man recently and learnt how he used that dismissal letter as a stepping stone to not only focus on his work as a photographer but to also follow the path of achieving a degree in International Relations at the University of Guyana.

A first-year University student, Marceano enjoys watching football, anime and of course working on his photography skills. ….