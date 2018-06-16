Compton Leacock releases video for ‘Beautiful Day’

“Beautiful Day,” the song which created quite a stir a few years back is back in the limelight with the release of its video and is well on its way to creating waves again with the many good reviews since its release on YouTube.

Urban Adult Contemporary artiste Compton Leacock wrote and sang the song.

Leacock, who hails from Vergenoegen shared that he was inspired to write the song while relaxing at his home one day looking out at the seawall situated opposite, contemplating the plastic bottles washed up there as well as the busy lives of the people passing on foot and in buses. He was tuned in to a radio station via his headphones and heard the broadcaster say, ‘give thanks for this beautiful day’…..