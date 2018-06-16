‘Picture Perfect’ treat for fathers tomorrow evening

Fathers can expect to be entertained tomorrow evening when experienced dancer/choreographer Sandia Ramnarine and others take to the National Cultural Centre stage for the H&T Theatre Arts Group show, “Dedication to Daddy 2” under the theme ‘Picture Perfect’.

According to a press release from the organisers of the event, the dancer, who is a legal practitioner, has captured attention with her skills and techniques in recent years. She has been dancing and producing dance productions for the WIST Ministry International.

H&T Theatre Arts Group, a production company that has been in existence since 2012, said that in addition to Sandia’s expected performance, songs, drama and other dance items will form part of the programme which will also see treats for all dads in attendance…..