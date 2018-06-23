The Scene

‘Festa Junina’ to attract thousands

By Staff Writer
Learning a new kind of Brazilian Dance at last year’s event

One year later the Brazilian Embassy will yet again be hosting its annual festival ‘Festa Junina’ on the lawns of the Brazilian Embassy today beginning at 6pm until midnight. The event, which attracted more than a thousand patrons last year, is expected to attract double the amount this year.

Speaking to The Scene, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Brazilian Embassy, Ronaldo Vieira said that this year the festival will have some additional items included. The festival he indicated is part of interacting with Guyanese and giving those attending the affair an experience of the Brazilian culture through, music, dance, delicacies, cocktails and games.

There will be various food booths with Brazilian desserts, finger foods, savoury foods and Brazilian Barbeque. For Brazilian drinks there will be on sale the famous Caipirinha Brazilian Cocktail among a number of other drinks…..

More in The Scene

Guyanese sets sights on Miss Venus Model Caribbean crown

By

Natural Black releases ‘Eyes Ah Look’ single

Renuka Tiwari: Medical student and innovative artist

By

‘Picture Perfect’ treat for fathers tomorrow evening

Compton Leacock releases video for ‘Beautiful Day’

Miss World Guyana Ambika Ramraj realizes childhood dream

By

Designer to give Guyanese ‘fusion’ of the Caribbean

By

Six to face off in sound clash

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web