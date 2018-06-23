‘Festa Junina’ to attract thousands

One year later the Brazilian Embassy will yet again be hosting its annual festival ‘Festa Junina’ on the lawns of the Brazilian Embassy today beginning at 6pm until midnight. The event, which attracted more than a thousand patrons last year, is expected to attract double the amount this year.

Speaking to The Scene, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Brazilian Embassy, Ronaldo Vieira said that this year the festival will have some additional items included. The festival he indicated is part of interacting with Guyanese and giving those attending the affair an experience of the Brazilian culture through, music, dance, delicacies, cocktails and games.

There will be various food booths with Brazilian desserts, finger foods, savoury foods and Brazilian Barbeque. For Brazilian drinks there will be on sale the famous Caipirinha Brazilian Cocktail among a number of other drinks…..