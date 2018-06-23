The Scene

Natural Black releases ‘Eyes Ah Look’ single

By Staff Writer
Natural Black

Reggae artiste Mortimer Softley, who goes by the stage name Natural Black yes released his much anticipated single, ‘Eyes Ah Look’. This single will be the feature song of his comeback album and hence will also called ‘Eyes Ah Look’ which is scheduled for release on 27th of July.

The single is about how society members look at successful people, either with envious, admiration, lust or what? And often their intentions are unknown making the successful person ponder why they are experiencing all these eyes, until they make their intentions known…..

