Till Ah Find A Place II on stage tonight

The National Cultural Centre stage will come alive and patrons will be entertained when H&T Theatre Arts Group stage Till Ah Find A Place II – Childmother Childfathers tonight and tomorrow evening.
According to a press release the hilarious comedy is written and directed by Ronald Hollingsworth, one of Guyana’s most celebrated playwrights.
This production will be co-produced and co-directed by accomplished dramatist/director/producer Sheron Cadogan Taylor…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in The Scene
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web