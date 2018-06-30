The Scene

Till Ah Find A Place II on stage tonight

By Staff Writer

The National Cultural Centre stage will come alive and patrons will be entertained when H&T Theatre Arts Group stage Till Ah Find A Place II – Childmother Childfathers  tonight and tomorrow evening.

According to a press release the hilarious comedy is written and directed by Ronald Hollingsworth, one of Guyana’s most celebrated playwrights.

This production will be co-produced and co-directed by accomplished dramatist/director/producer Sheron Cadogan Taylor…..

