The Scene

Akilah’s ‘Redemption’ for Promenade Gardens

By Staff Writer
Trinidadian designer Sandra DeFreitas in one of Akilah’s designer pieces while sporting her own handmade African necklace

The Promenade Gardens has been chosen as the backdrop for Akilah Atherley’s display of her latest clothing line ‘Redemption’, which will take the form of a Fashion Show and Tea Party on Saturday, July 28.

‘Redemption’ is the latest of the seven lines she has created so far that cater for both men and women.

Akilah’s pieces have been shown in a few Caribbean countries and she has returned to her homeland to spice things up again. Atherley found her niche in designing when she was only 15 years old and has been taking her designing to a new level with each line…..

More in The Scene

Dexter Gardener: Designer climbing the fashion ladder

By

Xamiera Kippins crowned Miss Earth Guyana

By

Revolutionary album ‘Big Woman Tingz’ to drop July 13

Till Ah Find A Place II on stage tonight

Guyanese sets sights on Miss Venus Model Caribbean crown

By

‘Festa Junina’ to attract thousands

Natural Black releases ‘Eyes Ah Look’ single

Renuka Tiwari: Medical student and innovative artist

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web