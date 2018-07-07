Akilah’s ‘Redemption’ for Promenade Gardens

The Promenade Gardens has been chosen as the backdrop for Akilah Atherley’s display of her latest clothing line ‘Redemption’, which will take the form of a Fashion Show and Tea Party on Saturday, July 28.

‘Redemption’ is the latest of the seven lines she has created so far that cater for both men and women.

Akilah’s pieces have been shown in a few Caribbean countries and she has returned to her homeland to spice things up again. Atherley found her niche in designing when she was only 15 years old and has been taking her designing to a new level with each line…..