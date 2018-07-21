C4 explodes on music scene, aims to fulfil his dreams

Little did anyone know that the boy who sang at the Full Gospel Church in Mahaica every now and again would one day be making his own music and that people would love him for it. Joshea McKenzie himself could not see beyond his dreams of becoming a pilot but today he is certain that music is his calling.

Joshea, who goes by the name C4, began singing almost nine years ago. He found himself having an interest in Reggae, Dancehall and R&B specifically and there is a fusion of the genres in his music. Not only is he putting music out there that is different, but it is of high standard and when he hits his notes there is a bit of a reminder of Chris Brown that is sure to draw attention.

Like his stage name, C4 is explosive where his music is concerned. “I want every time someone hear my music, they know it’s me. Music is life to me. It’s my everyday motivation,” the artiste declared…..