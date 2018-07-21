The Scene

Play addressing relationships hits stage next Saturday

By Staff Writer
Desiree Edghill

What’s Good For The Goose hits the National Cultural Centre on July 28, 29 and 30 bringing with it sadness, anger, suspense and laughter, the entire package.

After 35 years of marriage Adele, a mother of two was deserted by her husband for a 19-year-old woman.

How does she cope with that? What becomes of Raynor and his new sweetheart? “Come out and find out for yourselves,” Executive Director of Artistes In Direct Support Desiree Edghill said.

Desiree is the writer of the play and plays the role of Adele. Nazim Hussain appears in the role of Adele’s husband Raynor. Their children Maria and Jose are played by Sonia Yarde and Romel Edmonson…..

