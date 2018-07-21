The Scene

Romantic film on show today at Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre

By Staff Writer

Members of the public will have an opportunity to view  the Indian hit film Tanu Weds Manu  today at 4:30 at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (previously known as the Indian Cultural Centre), Lot 67 New Haven, Bel Air, Georgetown.

According to a press release, the movie, which was released in 2011, is an Indian romantic drama directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Shailesh R Singh. It stars R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut and Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead roles. In the movie Manoj “Manu” Sharma (R Madhavan) is an NRI doctor living in London. He comes to India to find an Indian bride and get married. His parents have already short-listed some girls for him to meet, and they take him to Kanpur to meet Tanuja “Tanu” Trivedi (Kangana Ranaut).

