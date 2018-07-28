Caribbean food fest on today

Food lovers can expect a treat today when the Global Foundation in collaboration with the Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sports hosts its first Caribbean Cookout on the lawns of Castellani House, Vlissingen Road and Homestretch Avenue starting from 4 pm.

According to a press release from the organisers, it is expected that the global culinary passion of all the persons who will be in attendance will be ignited. The customs, lifestyles and cultural identities of peoples from around the world will be highlighted through their traditional cuisines, which will be prepared according to their indigenous processes, using original ingredients and with the help of nationals of the various countries.

To satisfy the international culinary experience for food fans, there will be myriad food booths to satisfy their taste buds…..