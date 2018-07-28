The Scene

Jazz revival set for Police Officers Mess

By Staff Writer
International Saxophonist Guyanese Courtney Fadlin

On Sunday on August 5, the Police Officers Mess Hall will come alive with the sixth annual Emancipation Jazz and Soul Concert hosted by Ssignal Productions, which will see some of the finest in music.

The aim of the concert is to bring back the dying art of Jazz which seems to be quickly fading, Charmaine Blackman of Ssignal said.

The affair seeks to promote Guyana artistes in soul and jazz at their best and will also feature some of the best out of Trinidad and Nigeria…..

