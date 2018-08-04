Second princess pageant set for August 12

The Miss Guyana Princess Pageant is set to hit the stage for the second time bringing to the spotlight eight gorgeous little princesses, one of whom will walk away with the coveted crown and title. The pageant, set for August 12, at the Theatre Guild, will be hosted by Nandre’s Kreations under the direction of designer Nelsion Nurse.

The inaugural pageant was held on August 3, last year under the auspices of Pamela Dillon’s Simpli Royal at the National Cultural Centre. It had a Disney flair and contestants took on the characters of Disney princesses. This current pageant will be Disney themed as well.

Little girls who are fixated on fairytale princesses often wish they could be one of them. The Miss Guyana Princess Pageant fulfils this for them, but more than that the pageant also allows for them to model the overcoming of challenges illustrated in the stories…..