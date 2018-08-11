Seven to vie for Miss Emancipation crown tonight

Seven stunning and vivacious ladies will grace the stage tonight at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) for the Miss Emancipation Pageant. Each of them will be given the opportunity to showcase her intelligence and elegance but only the best will walk away with the crown and title.

The contestants are: Patrina Cummings, Feliciann Elliot, Gabrielle Cummings, Tandika Moore, Sithendisi Cameron, Shelisa Depradine and Colleen Bovell.

The first edition of the Miss Emancipation Pageant was held in 2012. However, since 2015-2024 was declared International Decade for People of African Descent, the pageant has been centred on this. The contestants, as is the norm in this particular pageant, are tasked with creating their own spoken word renditions to introduce themselves…..