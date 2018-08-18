Akeela Simpson is Miss Princess Guyana

Eight-year-old Akeela Simpson of Comenius Primary brought the curtains down on the Miss Princess Guyana Pageant when she was crowned by last year’s princess Oshay Roberts at the Theatre Guild on Sunday last.

The pageant which was run for the second year, carried the same Disney theme. Akeela played the character of Princess Tiana, while the other contestants were: Per’yah Jones – Rapunzel, Patrice Rollox – Belle, Ske Dawson – Snow White, Rihanna Maloney – Jasmine, Kristen Morris – Cinderella, Dyana Joaquin – Pocahontas, and Luanna Cockfield – Princess Merida.

At six o’clock, an hour before the pageant, persons were treated to a Cocktail Meet and Mingle. The pageant began with a group dance during the introduction segment. The Creative Wear Segment followed, which saw the girls adorned in unique pieces assembled from upcycling materials. The Ministry of Communities sponsored this Green Generation Project segment…..