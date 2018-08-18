Hits and Jams hosts two-day beach party

Hits and Jams Entertainment yesterday opened its two-day beach festival which is expected to feature excitement, great music, glow paint, water, powder, beach games, all-inclusive packages and partying.

A release from the company said the event opened with the ‘Stink & Dutty’ beach J’ouvert and beach party. That event was said to be the first of its kind in Guyana where patrons were given the opportunity to play J’ouvert in three different sections: dry, wet and glow paint.

Tomorrow the company will host “the biggest beach party” with exciting games and over $500,000 in cash and prizes to be won. Patrons are asked to come out in their swim wear and gates will be opened from 11 am. Tomorrow’s event, like Friday’s, will be held on the Kingston Foreshore (behind the Marriott Hotel) and security will be provided.