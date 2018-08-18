The Scene

Miss Earth Guyana launches Re-BUILD initiative

By Staff Writer
Xamiera Kippins

Miss Earth Guyana 2018 Xamiera Kippins last week launched her Beauty For A Cause project branded Re-BUILD which aims to solve the problem of the improper disposal of non-biodegradable waste.

Xamiera, who will be representing Guyana at Miss Earth in November in the Philippines, launched Re-BUILD (Recycle, Build, Upcycle and Invest in Lives with Dreams) last Wednesday. She hopes that her initiative will solve the improper disposal of biodegradable waste through the use of recycling and upcycling which will lead to a positive impact on the environment, community and self-skills of people…..

More in The Scene

School teacher Gabrielle Cummings is Miss Emancipation 2018

Akeela Simpson is Miss Princess Guyana

Nothing to Laugh About moves to Essequibo

Hits and Jams hosts two-day beach party

Hits and Jams hosts two-day beach party

Young photographer finds joy in the candid shot

Seven to vie for Miss Emancipation crown tonight

Nineteen children graduate from musical theatre programme

Young artiste looking to create positive change

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web