Miss Earth Guyana launches Re-BUILD initiative

Miss Earth Guyana 2018 Xamiera Kippins last week launched her Beauty For A Cause project branded Re-BUILD which aims to solve the problem of the improper disposal of non-biodegradable waste.
Xamiera, who will be representing Guyana at Miss Earth in November in the Philippines, launched Re-BUILD (Recycle, Build, Upcycle and Invest in Lives with Dreams) last Wednesday. She hopes that her initiative will solve the improper disposal of biodegradable waste through the use of recycling and upcycling which will lead to a positive impact on the environment, community and self-skills of people…..
