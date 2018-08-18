The Scene

Nothing to Laugh About moves to Essequibo

By Staff Writer
Maria Benschop

Nothing to Laugh About rolls into Essequibo this evening and promises residents their dose of laughter when actors and actresses take to the Anna Regina Community Centre stage.

A release said that this year the show is directed by Maria Benschop and has an all-star cast including Michael Ignatius, Lyndon “Jumbie” Jones, Kirwyn Mars, Leza ‘Radika’ Singh, Clemencio Goddette, Chris Gopaul, Mark ‘Chine Man’ Kazim, Leon Cummings, Kijana Lewis, Simone Persaud, Mark Luke-Edwards, Jermaine Grimmond, Zoya Moore, Ashley Alfred, Sonia Yarde…..

More in The Scene

School teacher Gabrielle Cummings is Miss Emancipation 2018

Akeela Simpson is Miss Princess Guyana

Miss Earth Guyana launches Re-BUILD initiative

Hits and Jams hosts two-day beach party

Hits and Jams hosts two-day beach party

Young photographer finds joy in the candid shot

Seven to vie for Miss Emancipation crown tonight

Nineteen children graduate from musical theatre programme

Young artiste looking to create positive change

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web