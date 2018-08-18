Nothing to Laugh About moves to Essequibo

Nothing to Laugh About rolls into Essequibo this evening and promises residents their dose of laughter when actors and actresses take to the Anna Regina Community Centre stage.
A release said that this year the show is directed by Maria Benschop and has an all-star cast including Michael Ignatius, Lyndon “Jumbie” Jones, Kirwyn Mars, Leza ‘Radika’ Singh, Clemencio Goddette, Chris Gopaul, Mark ‘Chine Man’ Kazim, Leon Cummings, Kijana Lewis, Simone Persaud, Mark Luke-Edwards, Jermaine Grimmond, Zoya Moore, Ashley Alfred, Sonia Yarde…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in The Scene
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web