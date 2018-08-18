School teacher Gabrielle Cummings is Miss Emancipation 2018

East Ruimveldt Secondary School teacher Gabrielle Cummings edged out seven other beauties to walk away with the Miss Emancipation crown last Saturday evening and while she is strong on pageants the new queen said she would only participate in those that allow her to remain authentic to who she really is.

And while it was a pageant and she won a crown, for the new queen, learning about her history was the most inspiring experience of the process.

Almost a week after the crown was placed on her head, Gabrielle was still in awe that she actually won but she told The Scene that she behaved like the queen even before it became a reality…..