Chris Ove going places with ‘Another Lover’

“Another Lover,” a Dancehall-Afro-Fusion single was released last Saturday via More Global, a distribution division that will be distributing the single on social media. The singer/songwriter, Chris Ove, is one of Guyana’s newest singers and the first Guyanese to be signed to More Global.

“Another Lover,” Chris said, narrates a life experience he shared with a young woman who made such a lasting impression that he had sing of it. This is not the singer’s debut song but his third. Between last year and now, he has released five songs. The other four being – “I Just Wanna Know,” “Downtown Interlude,” “Stay” and “Nonchalant Thoughts”.

Chris’s earlier life saw him attending Corriverton Primary which he represented in 2010 at the Children Mashramani Calypso Competition, placing second. Later, he migrated to the US where found himself part of a Hip-Hop dance group called New Boyz at his Richmond Hill High School. Chris confessed that his early teenage years saw him involved in school gangs where he was always caught up in a fight and it was music that made a positive impact on his life. It also forced him to be brave when in front of audiences…..