Search on for Miss India Guyana contestants

The search is on for that young woman who deems herself the most suitable person to carry the prestigious title of Miss India Guyana 2018. The franchise has recently taken new directorship under Hashim Alli, well known for his involvement in both the fashion and entertainment industries.

As usual, this year’s pageant will have four segments – Evening Gown, Indian Dress, Talent and the Question and Answer. According to Hashim they are looking at the local leg of the pageant to be on October 20. Each finalist will be given the privilege of becoming a brand ambassador for different products at Amanda’s Bridal and Cosmetics Store. The contestants will also have the opportunity within the next month to learn Yoga, Hindi, Kathak Music, Indian Cooking and Sari Draping, which will help equip or sharpen their knowledge of Indian culture. Working closely with the girls in their training will be no other than former Miss Global International 2015 Alicia Bess. The winner will go on represent to Guyana at the international pageant in New Jersey on December 15.

Chairman and Founder of the New York-based India Festival Committee Dharmatma Saran awarded the franchise to Hashim and his wife Melicia Partab-Alli after he found them to be the most suitable to take on the directorship. Hashim who is the National Director will be assisted by Melicia who will serve the franchise as Vice-President. As the designer of Nachle Designs, and also having experience in entertainment and qualifications in marketing and management, Melicia is ready to take this new project on.

“After of months of thinking about it, I finally made a decision to go ahead. I believe that the many contributions that I’ve given to the entertainment industry more so my legacy that I’ve left in the pageant industry have somewhat impacted my decision to take up this pageant. Miss India Worldwide is one of the most prestigious pageants… I believe that it’s about time that Guyana makes a repeat of 2012 when we had our very own Alana Seebarran bring back the Miss India Worldwide crown to Guyana,” Hashim said. “Prior to my directorship we had very good directions by different organizations… I’m ready to take up that torch and I believe that with my added uniqueness that I bring to the table Miss India Guyana will be able to take the place that it truly desires.”

Hashim noted that he had been working closely working with the organization in 2011-2013.

Sometime last month, former franchise holder Uma Bux released on social media that she had relinquished the franchise. Winner of last year’s local pageant, Sangeeta Bahadur finished in third place at the Miss India Worldwide pageant and was awarded the Miss Congeniality title also.

Hashim is currently also the National Director for the Miss Global International and

has been for the last four years. Since his directorship of this pageant Guyana has been represented by Onesha Hudson (2014 who finished as a top ten finalist, top five in the talent round and Best Smile Award), Alicia Bess (2015 – second runner-up), Poonam Singh (2016 – first runner-up, Best Personality Award, Best Evening Gown Award, Best Maja Outfit, Best National Costume and in the top three for the talent round). Then last year Cynthia Dookie copped the Miss Global International crown among other awards. Taking into consideration how hard Hashim and his team have worked along with these ladies, he’s certain that the Miss India Guyana will see great results.

Applications for the Miss India Guyana pageant will remain open until September 20. The Miss India Guyana Organization is looking for Guyanese women of Indian origin between the ages of 18 and 28 who think themselves suitable to be the next Miss India Guyana. A venue for the pageant has not yet been decided.