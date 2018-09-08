Trinidad’s Play the Devil to be screened at SASOD’s film festival

Guyana’s Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD Guyana) 2018 film festival, “Painting the Spectrum 14,” continues with two screenings that explore LGBT love, break-ups, challenges and sexual exploration.

A relation from the organisation said that on Tuesday, September 11, Spectrum 14 presents will screen Play the Devil, a gay-themed film produced and set in Trinidad and Tobago, which aims to show the diversity of love stories and sexualities in the Caribbean. Play the Devil is set against the backdrop of Trinidad and Tobago’s carnival and tells the story of a gifted and struggling young man who becomes the object of intrigue for an older, well-meaning businessman until their worlds collide. The film is the winner of the Jury Award at the KASHISH Mumbai Queer Film Festival, winner of the Best Female Director award at the Woodstock film festival and the winner of the Special Jury Prize for Best Screenplay at the Nashville Film Festival.

The on Thursday, September 13, the festival continues with a screening of eleven shorts on themes such as an amusing discussion about sex between a mother and a gay son; the separation of a lesbian couple from South Africa; the religious opposition that gay parents face; spontaneous encounters between future (or past) lovers. The films come from all over the world- Thailand, Russia, Poland, Iran, Canada, showing the many ways in which LGBTQ+ people can express their love and their desires…..