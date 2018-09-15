Dan Jahv releases ‘DUI’ today

Dancehall artiste Javes ‘Dan Jahv’ Cox will release his latest single “DUI” today. The song deals with drinking and driving and the intention is to spread positivity across Guyana and to encourage persons to be responsible for their actions.

According to Dan Jahv he wrote the song a month ago after seeing too many persons dying or being seriously injured because of irresponsible persons who drink then choose to get behind the wheel. The artiste added that he is not telling persons they should not imbibe but is pleading with them to be responsible and either get a sober friend to take them home or call a taxi. In the song he mentions other effects of alcohol including abuse and broken homes…..