Jamaican dancehall sensation to perform at the National Park

Popular Jamaican dancehall singer Masicka is expected to hit the National Park stage on September 29, for his ‘They don’t know my story’ concert compliments of Lion Heart Entertainment, Guinness and Kings of Kings Records and Productions.

Born Javaun Fearon, the 26-year-old dancehall sensation is said to be enjoying a breakout year in dancehall, becoming the most sought-after artiste.

According to a press release from the promoters, Masicka is coming to Guyana for the first time and according to Damion ‘Teflon’ Forbes, the principal of Kings of Kings Records, all systems are in place to host the show which will also feature world-rated and sound-clash champions Bass Odyssey…..