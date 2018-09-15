The Scene

Petrina Gordon looks to mix modelling, dancing and a medical career

By

Aspiring Medic Petrina Gordon found her niche in modelling years ago when she attended St Rose’s High School. However, Petrina only took up modelling as a profession ten months ago in November, when she modelled for Naya Andaaz which launched a clothing line at its annual year-end show.

“I’ve always been fascinated by it. My mom loves looking at pageants so I kind of grew up looking at these pageants and I would think to myself ‘wow’. What caught [my attention was] the way the models carried themselves, like their posture, their walk of course, their facial expressions and the vibe they gave off when modelling,” Petrina explained.

According to first year University of Guyana student, for two years she had danced and modelled at St Rose’s High then for one year she danced as a part of Ishara Dance Troupe. Later, she joined Naya Andaaz Performing Arts and has been dancing there for four years. Dancing seemed to come naturally to her, but then she was encouraged by Director Vikash Liliah to take up modelling…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Guyanese sets sights on Miss Venus Model Caribbean crown

By

Neeranjan Vikash Liliah: The designer with a unique touch

By

Presenting the final contestants in the Miss Guyana Renaissance pageant

By

More in The Scene

Ras McBean: On a mission to spread reggae around the world

Jamaican dancehall sensation to perform at the National Park

SASOD to screen award-winning African movie

Comments