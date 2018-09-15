Petrina Gordon looks to mix modelling, dancing and a medical career

Aspiring Medic Petrina Gordon found her niche in modelling years ago when she attended St Rose’s High School. However, Petrina only took up modelling as a profession ten months ago in November, when she modelled for Naya Andaaz which launched a clothing line at its annual year-end show.

“I’ve always been fascinated by it. My mom loves looking at pageants so I kind of grew up looking at these pageants and I would think to myself ‘wow’. What caught [my attention was] the way the models carried themselves, like their posture, their walk of course, their facial expressions and the vibe they gave off when modelling,” Petrina explained.

According to first year University of Guyana student, for two years she had danced and modelled at St Rose’s High then for one year she danced as a part of Ishara Dance Troupe. Later, she joined Naya Andaaz Performing Arts and has been dancing there for four years. Dancing seemed to come naturally to her, but then she was encouraged by Director Vikash Liliah to take up modelling…..