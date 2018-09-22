Spectrum 14 closes next week with feature film, ten shorts

The Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination’s (SASOD Guyana) film festival, ‘Painting the Spectrum 14,’ will close next week with two screenings that focus on experimentation. Pushing the limits of cinema, society and sexuality, the organisation said, the films are visually compelling, thought-provoking, and, at times, radically sexual.

On Tuesday, September 25, at 18:00 hours the last feature film of the festival, Desire Will Set You Free, will be screened. The German film directed by Yony Leyser tells the story of a young American writer who falls in love with a Russian sex worker and introduces him to Berlin’s queer and underground scenes. The film was presented in over 20 festivals worldwide, including the East End Film Festival in London, Montreal World Film Festival and the Boston Wicked Queer Film Festival.

Then on Thursday, September 27, the festival ends with a screening of ten shorts from Moldova, Colombia, Mexico and Israel among other countries. From telling stories of trauma, war and sexual abuse to using dance and performance to express sexual desire, these shorts push both the limits of societal conventions and of cinematic technique, a release from the society said…..