The Scene

Book of dance for National Cultural Centre

By Staff Writer

Jewan Ka Nritya (JKN) Dance Company will tonight present the first ever ‘Natya Veda’ (Book of Dance) at the National Cultural Centre. The group, managed by dancer Roshini Boodhoo-Persaud, is set to put on a packed show of dance and drama.

Roshini, who began teaching dance when she was 16 years old, now has a group with almost 50 members. “I’ve been dancing since I was five years old. Dance for me began in cultural school performances. When I reflect on my ages of dance, it’s quite clear that dance has become who I am. I allow dance to consume me each time I perform; my sanctuary, just me and the music,” the sensational dancer said…..

