Nathaya Whaul joins ‘Days like Dese’

“Days like Dese” Season 2, Episode 2 had its first airing on Friday September 21, on Atlantic Cable Fresh Channel 1 and saw the addition of Nathaya Whaul playing Susan Rupaul, the wife of David Rupaul.

According to a release from the GEMS Theatre Productions, which produces the local sitcom, David is played by Mark Kazim. Other members of the Rupaul family are their three children played by Makayah Smith (Josh), Safira Abrahim-Williams (Elise) and Kailey Liverpool (Kalee). Meanwhile, Ron Robinson plays Grandpa Rue, LaVonne George is Mamma G, Simone Dowding is Mabel the housekeeper and Rajan Tiwari and Simone Persaud are the neighbours Ram and Sonita. Also part of the cast are: Kirk Jardine (Uncle Sonny), Mark Luke-Edwards (Detective Jack) Paul Budnah (Pablo, the exterminator), Olivia Rodrigues (cousin), Michael Ignatius (friend) and a cameo performance by Joel Ghansham…..