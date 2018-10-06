Miss World Guyana hosts fundraisers to help get Ambika to China

This evening the Miss World Guyana Pageant Organization will host ‘Runway to Sanya’, the first of three fundraising events in aid of sending Guyana’s Miss World representative Ambika Ramraj to the international leg of the pageant set for December 8, in Sanya, China.

Since her win on May 25, Ambika has been using her time to highlight the positive effects of sports on persons’ mental health. She especially targeted the youths with the hope of reducing the harmful effects of childhood trauma. She recently ended her ‘Healthy Wholly’ Beauty with a Purpose Project. The objective of the project is to deal with mental health issues owing to childhood injury through the use of sports and physical activities.

The queen is working closely with Guyana Golden Lives Organization under the directorship of founder Marva Langevine who was recently awarded ‘Queens Young Leadership Award’. The organization strives to improve and give new meaning to the lives of sick and underprivileged children and their families in Guyana through numerous mentoring and advancement workshops. Ambika and Marva will collaborate in creating and coordinating a number of sports-related activities and camps to assist children and ensure that they have the opportunity of a positive future…..