Shivanie Latchman is Mrs India Guyana

Dancer and leader of the Ishara Dance Troupe Shivanie Latchman was revealed as the new Mrs India Guyana during a ceremony that saw ten contestants sashed for the Miss India Guyana pageant on Sunday last, in front of a sold-out audience at the M&M Banquet Hall.

The ceremony which officially presented and introduced the contestants vying for the Miss India Guyana 2018 title made way for the crowning of Shivanie as Mrs India Guyana 2018 by Mrs India Guyana 2016 Samantha Singh.

Shivanie, a past student of Covent Garden Secondary, had competed for the Miss India Guyana title in 2011 finishing as the first runner-up and walking away with the Best Talent Award.

The Mrs India Worldwide made its debut in 2016 when the Miss India Worldwide celebrated its Silver Anniversary in the US. The pageant from the get-go was a success and allowed for women of Indian descent to compete in the pageant irrespective of their marital statuses and was applicable to women who were married, divorced, widowed, with or without children. The idea is to empower these women around the world and giving them the opportunity to shine, to be role models and to serve as charitable ambassadors.

Guyana’s Mrs India Worldwide only representative since the pageant’s initial competition in 2016 Samantha Singh was awarded the Mrs Beautiful Smile Award at the international leg of the pageant.

Sunday night’s affair, which was emceed by television personality Joel Ghansham began with the audience enjoying cocktail canapés and other refreshments whilst the delegates of the Miss India Guyana 2018 Competition were sashed by Samantha. There was no Miss India Guyana as Brittany Singh, who won the title and crown in 2016 was subsequently dethroned.

Following the introduction and sashing of the contestants, Samantha made an emotional final walk as the first ever Mrs India Guyana before the revelation and crowning moment of the new queen. Shivanie was deemed most suitable from among four other women based on humanitarian work, professionalism, contribution to the Indian community and leadership skills.

The Miss India Guyana delegates are; Umilla Ganpat, Maya Persaud, Farisha Razak, Oma Devi Singh, Shoshanna Ramdeen, Bibi Saudia Safik, Truvanie Persaud, Dhanita Walter, Bibi Sherina Mohamed and Surujdai Mukhram.

The Mrs India Worldwide pageant will be held along with the Miss India Worldwide during the period December 9 to 14 in New York.

Next Saturday, October 27, one lucky lady will walk away with the Miss India Guyana crown and title at the Marriott Hotel when the local leg of the pageant goes down. Tickets cost $5,000 (general admission) and $15,000 which includes Indian dinner (buffet style) and beverage.

Tickets are available at Amanda’s Bridal (Regent Street), M&M Snackette and India Expo Avinash Complex (Water Street) or by calling 688-0036. The pageant starts at 7 pm.