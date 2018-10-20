Ten-yr-old Mae’s pupil launches poetry book

A Little Poet’s World invites readers to enter the world of ten-year-old Aurelia Sue-Ann, a sixth grader of Mae’s Schools. The book was launched last week at Mae’s with the first 50 sold being signed copies.

The book consists of 20 poems surrounding the themes: Greek Mythology, Life and Inspiration, which were written over the course of eight months.

The poet, Aurelia, is no ordinary child. She was four years old when she found her mother’s copy of Julius Caesar and read it from cover to cover. Since then she has devoured many books that even adults would find intimidating…..