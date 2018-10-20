The Scene

Ten-yr-old Mae’s pupil launches poetry book

By Staff Writer
Aurelia Sue-Ann

A Little Poet’s World invites readers to enter the world of ten-year-old Aurelia Sue-Ann, a sixth grader of Mae’s Schools. The book was launched last week at Mae’s with the first 50 sold being signed copies.

The book consists of 20 poems surrounding the themes: Greek Mythology, Life and Inspiration, which were written over the course of eight months.

The poet, Aurelia, is no ordinary child. She was four years old when she found her mother’s copy of Julius Caesar and read it from cover to cover. Since then she has devoured many books that even adults would find intimidating…..

Around the Web

More in The Scene

Indra Mekdeci’s Reminiscence: Food, art and a labour of love

By

Shivanie Latchman is Mrs India Guyana

Ian DeFreitas: taking videography and photography to the next level

By

Comments

Trending