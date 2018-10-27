Beach bikini ‘boxxing’ event for Splashmins

Guyanese will experience the first ever Women Beach Bikini ‘Boxxing’ Competition (the xx denoting that it is adult entertainment) slated for November 11, at the Splashmins Fun Park and Resort. The event is being put on by Bris O Productions and has seen applications from ten women across Guyana; more are invited to get on board.

CEO of Bris O Promotions Seon Bristol shared that the idea to bring the competition to Guyana came about after he saw such events in the US where he currently resides. Five matches will be put on the same day and will see the ten women contesting each other. The fights will be three rounds with each round lasting a minute.

The event, he said, will be an annual one and he is hoping that come next year there will be various weight categories competing against each other. ….