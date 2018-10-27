Naya Andaaz Performing Arts presents  ‘Ek Amar Prem Kahani’ on November 5 

Come November 5, Naya Andaaz Performing Arts will put on a grand theatrical performance titled ‘Ek Amar Prem Kahani’ which in English means ‘The Untold Story’, and will tell the story of true love’s sacrifice.

Designer and director of Naya Andaaz Vikash Liliah, who scripted the play, promised that the audience will be at the edge of their seats absorbed in the love story. “This show promises to take its audience on a rollercoaster of emotions,” he said.

Naya Andaaz Performing Arts was founded by Vikash four years ago and since its inception has been hosting an annual production. This year, he indicated the show will reflect the group’s growth. ….