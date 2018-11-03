Bonny Alves launches cover album of his favourites

‘Songs I Love To Sing’ features 12 all-time hits that many of us have fallen in love with; songs that withstood decades. The songs making the cover album are – “Reasons” by Earth, Wind and Fire, “What’s Going On” (Marvin Gaye), “Me & Mrs Jones” (Billy Paul), “My, My, My” (Johnny Gill), “Suddenly” (Billy Ocean), “One In A Million You” (Larry Graham), “Play Me” (Neil Diamond), “I Am, I Said” (Neil Diamond), “No Easy Way” (James Ingram), “Rainy Night In Georgia” (Brook Benton), “Let Me Try Again” (Frank Sinatra) and “Since I Fell For You” (Al Jarreau).

The music production as a teaser posted a video of Bonny singing the cover of “Me & Mrs Jones” on Facebook and persons sang high praises of Bonny’s performance in the comment’s section and made their own song requests.

It was noted that the album took two weeks to be recorded and includes six videos of “Reasons,” “What’s Going On,” “Play Me”, “Rainy Night in Georgia,” “There’s No Easy Way” and “Me & Mrs Jones”…..