Medical student crowned Miss India Worldwide Guyana

Twenty-two-year-old, third-year medical student Shoshanna Ramdeen was last Saturday night crowned Miss India Worldwide Guyana 2018.

The coronation ceremony was held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, where Shoshanna competed with nine other young women for the title. The beauty, who was also presented with the ‘Miss Beautiful Skin’ award, was all smiles when she was crowned by Mrs India Guyana Shivanie Latchman. She said that winning the title at the local leg of the competition was a great relief for her.

“I’m definitely excited. I know it will take a lot of hard work and dedication but I’m ready for this,” she gushed.

At last Saturday’s coronation, the ten contestants competed in the introduction, evening wear, talent and Indian wear segments. All of the gowns for the evening wear segment were provided by Amanda’s Bridal.

Following that part of the competition, the ten contestants were reduced to five finalists. Maya Persaud, Shoshana Ramdeen, Farisha Razak, Umilla Ganpat and Oma Singh were the lucky picks and were given the opportunity to answer final questions posed by the judges.

Shoshana came out victorious after she answered a question which read, “What was the greatest obstacle you faced and how did you overcome it?” The 22-year-old answered the question with poise and eloquence and received applause and cheers from the audience members.

Shoshana, along with Mrs India Worldwide Guyana Shivanie Latchman, will make her way to New York for the December 9 to 14, international leg of the pageant.