Determination saw Shoshanna Ramdeen win the day

“You should always take a chance because you never know how absolutely perfect something can turn out to be,” said an elated and satisfied Shoshanna Ramdeen. After not winning the Miss India Guyana crown the first time around in 2017, she came back full swing this year, determined to win the judges’ approval and she did.

In a sit down with The Scene, the 22-year-old stunner shared her pageantry experience, what led to her taking up the challenge and what it has been like since becoming Miss India Guyana 2018.

A shy country girl, Shoshanna grew up in Tuschen on the West Coast Demerara, a life she shared with an older brother and their parents. She attended Greenwich Primary School, then Zeeburg Secondary. According to the young woman she was never one to be taken up with school competitions, concerts or public speaking. She feared standing before a crowd, but she had always dreamed of more for herself and to be needed and able to help those who need her…..