Miss World Guyana leaves for China

Miss World Guyana 2018 Ambika Ramraj departed for China on Thursday, November 8, a month before the Miss World pageant scheduled for December 8, in Sanya where she will compete with contestants from 120 countries.

According to a release from the Miss World Guyana Organization, when she left Guyana some time back, the queen flew to the US then later headed to London, where she spent a week touring, being trained and taking part in a fundraiser event. She then returned to the US for further training with top trainers including Lu Sierra from Top Model. Her time there saw her participating in a wedding themed photo shoot with one of the world’s most prolific designer Yumi Katsura of Japan. The shoot was done by the world renowned Albanian fashion photographer Fadil Berisha.

Ambika’s journey thus far has prepared her for the task ahead which she eagerly anticipates, the release said. She extended sincerest gratitude and love to all who have supported her journey in one way or another and thanked her sponsors and contributors for their efforts, especially her team who worked earnestly at fundraisers in the UK, the US and Guyana to ensure everything was taken care of, down to the smallest detail.

“Guyana has proven a track record for delivering results and performance at the Miss World competition – with… a top 10 placement in 2015 and 2014. It is expected that we will deliver the same results or even better this year with the general help, guidance and support from the Guyanese populace,” the release said.

Social media plays an important role in the Miss World Competition, therefore, the Miss World Guyana Organization is inviting all of Guyana to support Ambika in her quest to become Guyana’s first Miss World by taking to Mobstar, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the Miss World Website to like, comment and share her posts.

A zealous Ambika will be spending the next month involved in numerous activities in China in a bid to become this year’s Miss World. She was crowned on May 25, at the Pegasus Hotel after besting nine other contestants.