Jowl Bacon Eating pig’s head – Pt. 1

Hi Everyone,

This week begins a 2-part series on eating a pig’s head.

A few weeks ago, a woman overheard me chatting with my butcher in the market about pig’s head and asked me what I was going to do with it. (I was pre-ordering it for pick up a couple of weeks later and wanted him to de-bone the head for me.) I told her that I was planning on making bacon and headcheese.

“You mean people eat the head of the pig?” she asked incredulously.

“What do you think happens to the head?” I asked.

“I figured that they throw it away,” she said.

As we waited for the butcher to prepare our respective orders, I explained to her some of the ways in which a pig’s head is cooked and eaten…..