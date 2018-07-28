Hi Everyone,

What’s the main dish that appears on your Sunday lunch table every week? Is it Roast Chicken, Baked Pork, Roast Beef, Stewed Chicken with Callaloo, Soup, Curried Chicken? The repetitive familiarity of these dishes keeps us grounded, however, every now and then we like to change things up a bit by using a different herb or spice combo to season and cook these familiar dishes. As a student of curry (the term and all that it encompasses), I am always on the lookout for different spice mixes and herb combos to try, so when I read about a Nepalese-style Chicken Curry, also referred to as Gurkha Chicken Curry I knew I had to give it a try.

This 3-step curry draws heavily on the cuisine of the ethnic Nepali people of India, known as the Gurkhas. It is mild in flavour, and though it may look like the Chicken Curry to which you are accustomed, it is not. While this is an important distinction to make, it is also necessary so that when you make and eat the curry, you do not compare it to the Chicken Curry with which you are familiar. It is different. It is another type of Chicken Curry.

The mildness in flavour comes from the use of several spices in their whole form to cook the curry. You may recall from my What’s Cooking column on spices, that when applied whole to food, spices provide subtle flavour but when ground to a fine powder and added to pastes and marinades, the flavour is more pronounced. Do not take the mildness of the Gurkha Chicken Curry to mean that it is lacking in any way, it is not; the curry uses spices generally used for curries – coriander seeds, cumin/jeera, fennel, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and turmeric as well as ginger, garlic, onions, bay leaf and pepper. How-ever, it is the application of these spices and aromatics that makes this curry one-of-a-kind. If you’re thinking of introducing people to Chicken Curry, this would be a good place to start. And if you’re thinking of making a different kind of Chicken Curry for your next Sunday lunch meal, give this version a try…..