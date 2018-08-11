The Aloo in A Curry

Hi Everyone,

Do you always put potatoes (aloo) in your meat curries, whether chicken, beef, pork or mutton? Or even fish curry? I do, except when it is a bunjal curry, meaning a dry curry. Like many of you, I’ve got to have aloo in a curry, it just makes it better. And the best part is that it will be the best tasting aloo in a curry you will ever eat. If you doubt me, try making aloo/potato curry on its own, it will simply be pleasant. Nothing to write home about.

What makes potatoes so special and delicious in a curry is that they easily absorb the flavour of the protein with which they are cooked, including the rich, spiced masala. A while back I tested my theory of potatoes in a curry – meat and meatless. Using the same masala base, I made a pan of chicken curry with potatoes and a separate pan of curried potatoes. It makes sense, but I could not believe how different the potatoes tasted – the ones cooked with the chicken were far superior in taste to the potatoes cooked alone. And when potatoes were added to beef curry, they had a very different taste from the ones cooked with chicken or fish in a curry. In each case, the potatoes readily took in the flavours of the main ingredient. Quick side note, the ability of potatoes to absorb the flavours is also a good reason to add potatoes to a curry if you have inadvertently been a little heavy with the salt. The potatoes soak up the saltiness like a sponge.

Growing up, potato in a meat curry was one of the best ways to stretch meat to feed a large family or crowd. It became such a norm that for many of us, now adults, we must have potatoes in our meat curries even if there is no need for the stretching. Sometimes we even identify the potato as part of the name of the dish, for example, Chicken Curry with Potatoes or Beef and Potato Curry. It seems important to let people know that there are potatoes in the curry. And when I think of potatoes in a curry, I prefer to use the Indian word, aloo, it somehow makes it seem more homely, comforting, proper, yet local…..