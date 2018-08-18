What’s Cooking: Seasoning & Flavouring

What’s Cooking is a series in which I answer questions and share advice about food and cooking that you may have but are too shy to ask.

Situation: Phone call with a work colleague, let’s call her Joyce.

Joyce: Cynthia, I went to a cooking class last evening and the Chef-instructor told us that seasoning is only salt and pepper. He said to season something is to add salt and pepper, anything else that you add is flavouring. I’ve never heard of this before. Is he right? He can’t be right!

Me: (Laughs out loud) Yes, he is right…

Joyce: What? When we season food is more than salt and pepper! You must add in herbs and spices and so on, that is seasoning the food!….