Coconut oil: It’s not ‘pure poison’

Hi Everyone,

I’m sure you must have read or heard of the recent news report coming out of the lecture: ‘Coconut Oil and other Nutritional Errors’ by Dr Karin Michels in which she declared that coconut oil is “pure poison” and “one of the worst foods you can eat”. Dr Michels is Director of the Institute for Prevention and Tumor Epidemiology at the University of Freiburg and Adjunct Professor at the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health, and perhaps it is because of her stature that the story immediately went viral. But reactions have been mixed.

There has been confusion from people who regularly buy and consume coconut oil. And there has also been condemnation from small-scale producers and countries for which coconut oil is their livelihood and lived experience. As at the writing of this column, India’s Horticulture Commis-sioner has written to the dean of the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health asking for “corrective measures” to be taken and a retraction of the comments. Understandably, India and other members of the 18-country Asia Pacific Coconut Community are concerned about the impact such a comment could have on the industry. Think about that. A couple of sentences pulled from a lecture in one of the richer countries can put the livelihoods of many, many of people all over the world in jeopardy in a snap!

Here in the Caribbean we have been mostly quiet. So let me add some Caribbean wisdom into the mix…..