Red and Green Tomato Sauces

Hi Everyone,

It’s the tail end of the tomato season but the price is still encouraging. I’ve been making and enjoying some fresh sauces, enjoying the last of the season until next time. These tomato sauces require no cooking – they are versatile, easy to prepare, and full of flavour.

Preparing the sauces simply requires chopping and dropping the ingredients into a food processor; make 2 to 4 pulses depending on the power of your machine and you’re done! It is that easy. However, as with most simple recipes and raw dishes, you want to always ensure that you have the freshest and best quality product. Anything less and you compromise the taste.

Tomatoes can be used green or at their fully ….