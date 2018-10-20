It’s like dessert in a glass Mango Lassi

Hi Everyone,

Thick and creamy like milkshake, Mango Lassi is not simply a drink, it is like dessert in a glass.

I am really enjoying the end of season offerings at the market. Last week, it was all about the tomatoes, this week, it’s mangoes. When things are plentiful and in season, we have so many ideas and plans for things to make, however, we never really get to them, for a variety of reasons. Among those reasons are – our palettes can become saturated with the flavour over a period of time; and, quite rightly so, we tend to consume them in their raw and natural state so as to obtain the maximum nutritional benefits. After I have packed, pickled and preserved the bounty of the season to be enjoyed later in the year, it is this period – the end of the season, where a few stalls are selling the late harvest – that I find myself making some of the things on my Things to Make list, such as Mango Lassi.

Mango Lassi is a yogurt and mango smoothie; think of it as a mango milkshake. The ingredients are few – yogurt (preferably whole milk yogurt), mango, a little milk, ground cardamom and a sweetener – sugar or honey. When blended together the mixture is thick, like a soft pudding. To drink it, you’d need to use a wide straw. If you are serving it cold after being refrigerated and thickening more, a spoon works well…..