My Diwali meal

Hi Everyone,

Every year, whether is it Eid, Easter or Diwali – whatever the religious holiday, I cook and comfort myself with a taste of home. Every time I set about cooking for these holidays, I am flooded with memories of growing up and living in Guyana, family, rituals, and traditions. I miss my family. I miss my people. I miss Guyana, especially at the holidays.

This year, instead of the usual dhal, rice and plethora of vegetable dishes, in the style of seven-curry, I am changing up my menu. Every holiday, we are always on the lookout for new ideas to mix with the traditional ones.

If you have been reading me for a while, these dishes may not be new to you, however, this Diwali, I am putting them together as a menu for the holiday. And, just so that we are clear, you can’t always put a set of new dishes on a menu, because holidays are about rituals and tradition, therefore, for me, there must be sweet rice/rice kheer/rice pudding on a Diwali menu. It is a decadent way to end the feasting…..