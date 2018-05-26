Less is more

I always question the idea of new trends. In this digital era, there is an immediacy – the internet allows fashion to transform, but it still feels like we have seen it all before and now more than ever. Perhaps everything doesn’t look the same and it only appears that way because of the sheer magnitude of information and visuals we are exposed to.

I tried to put together a list of items that are supposed to be new trends, but appear somewhat familiar. See what you think:

Wicker belt bags

This is a twist on the fanny pack that returned last summer in leather and fabric styles. Wicker is a much more distinct and captivating material making the rekindled trend somewhat new. I think this can become a casual staple because of its functionality and design features. No one wants their hands tied down these days, literally and figuratively…..