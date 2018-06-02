The Last Word

Not a walking trophy

By
Hood Celebrity

I have had the song “Walking Trophy” by Hood Celebrity, real name Tina Pinnock, on repeat for the last two to three weeks. Its questionable lyrics are neatly concealed by its catchy rhythm and the hip voice of the singer. Careful attention to the lyrics, however, reveal clear cut standards for being beautiful or a walking trophy. It shames women who may have cellulite, or “disproportioned assets”, for want of a better phrase, as opposed to the supposedly ideal woman.

 I definitely don’t fit the requirements to be a ‘walking trophy’ but I still sing along, give a little hip sway (once I am alone) and feel an immense burst of confidence about a song that totally doesn’t apply to me. Perhaps I am not too bothered by it because for the most part I am comfortable with my appearance. From time to time I do look at my upper thighs and feel saddened by their zebra-like appearance and I do wish my skin glowed like “pepper light” as Hood Celebrity sings in her song. These are feelings that I am always usually able to brush off by the time I am finished getting dressed, though they occur more frequently now.

Like with most things in pop culture, not much is being read into the “Walking Trophy” lyrics because after a few months the song will probably fade away and that’s why we are able to brush over it. But now more than ever there seems to be constant pressure, through media, pushing women to feel ashamed of their bodies. Twist it or turn it, nothing changes the effect it can have on our mental health over a prolonged period, even if we manage to dismiss it from our thoughts for a time…..

