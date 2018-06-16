Can sustainability be fashionable?

I hate the word faux; especially when it comes before leather and fur. Even though I try to buy items that are for the most part made of sustainable materials, there is a strange negative emotion attached to purchasing an imitation of original, even when it is better quality wise and safer for the environment.

We tend to never demand fashion that does better for the environment nor do we associate quality and style with fashion that is progressively green. Why would we though? Fashion is deeply personal and not everyone has the same values. Or perhaps it is because historically sustainable fashion has always been visually unappealing.

Nevertheless, is it even possible to imagine a world where clothing considers the environment? Sure, you might say you don’t wear fur and leather. But all of our clothing impacts the environment to some degree. ….