Sartorial choices: trivial or essential

I can understand why people at times do not see discussing the sartorial choices of others as important; why it comes off as frivolous and shallow. In the light of how disposable clothing has become by way of fast fashion, how the cheapness plays into its temporary shelf life, it’s easy to see why the conversation about fashion could seem unfulfilling. I mean a trend can be over in five minutes and I am not even exaggerating. I believe it’s the main reason why sensational sartorial choices by political leaders are forgotten and somewhat forgiven after a few weeks.

Nevertheless, whatever the cost, supply chain specifics or personal factors behind our clothing choices, they will always mange to say something about who we are. A person purchasing fast fashion on a regular basis could be seen as someone who does not know his/her true self hence the need to experiment or be frugal. On the other hand, sticking to a particular brand or style could seen as more stable as it relates to intentional values and principles. There is no trick, we are what we wear in that moment in time.

Take for example the sartorial choices of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in her most publicized public appearances like the Queen’s Young Leaders Award, Royal Ascot and her wedding. The outfits were all created by designers whose fashion houses/ateliers are in countries in the European Union. This can be compared with her sister-in-law Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who usually opts for British-based designers like Alexander McQueen and Emilia Wickstead, whose fashion houses are in the United Kingdom. Meghan’s choices are not chance or mistake but a deliberate silent show of support for the importance of trade and business in the European Union given the social and economic uncertainty Brexit has brought…..