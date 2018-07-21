The Handmaid’s Tale and today’s realities

I don’t like to be disturbed when I’m fighting the patriarchy unconsciously, much less consciously. I believe most of us find ourselves in such situations on a daily basis through the social policing of our clothing, being judged for choosing to listen to Spice over Gospel, snide remarks about body hair or not wanting to change our names after marriage.

Over time, we have all come to resist them in our little ways even if we don’t realize it. More women are consistently becoming even more comfortable when it comes to searching for their true happy selves.

I’m not a feminist and I don’t think I will ever be able to claim such a title because I’m still navigating the concept and unlearning stereotypical gender roles, which at times can be terribly exhausting especially when resistance is encountered from those close to you. I recently finished watching all the released episodes for Season 2 of “The Handmaid’s Tale”. It is an American dystopian drama series, based on a novel by Margaret Atwood. The plot is formulated around an undesirable society founded after the second American civil war where totalitarian rulers force fertile women, referred to as Handmaids, into child-bearing servitude…..